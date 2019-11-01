Cleaning and upgrades planned for Salisbury City Park Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several weeks ago a viewer in Salisbury contacted WBTV about the condition of the lake at the City Park. The lake appeared to be covered by algae, weeds, and trash.
This is how one woman described the lake: “It looks horrible. I’ve never seen it look like this…it really, really looks horrible.”
Sharon Ann Ellis, visiting the park on Wednesday with her granddaughters, say it’s hard to enjoy it when it looks so bad.
“It just looks terrible,” Ellis added.
Now the city has posted information on a social media page describing what is being done to improve the lake:
Over time dirt and debris build up in the lake from rain and storm run-off, falling leaves, and litter. As this build up happens the lake becomes shallow allowing for algae growth and poor appearance.
Approximately every 20 years the lake needs to be drained and dredged to bring it back to proper depth. This is what is happening now.
The lake is currently being drained and over the next several weeks equipment will begin moving in to remove the excess sediment from the bottom of the lake.The entire process will take 2-3 months depending on the weather.
When the project is complete, the water will be clearer, deeper, and have a much more beautiful appearance.
Not only are we addressing the water at the lake but we will also be adding some new amenities at the lake to include a walking path around the perimeter and a fishing pier.
During this process, please have patience with us as the lake will have an odor and construction will be taking place.
The City is asking residents to stay out of the sediment while the water level is low, pointing out that this material is thick and deep and can be dangerous if one becomes stuck.
