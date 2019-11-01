City of Kannapolis sponsoring food drive for veterans

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is sponsoring a holiday food drive for Cabarrus County veterans in need. If you would like to donate canned food items, please bring them to the Customer Service lobby at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, by November 10.
There are approximately 13,000 veterans in Cabarrus County and 4,000-5,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus County Veteran Services annually.
Items that are needed the most are canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, pork n beans, and pudding cups. Individually wrapped snack cakes and cookies are also a favorite and much appreciated.
All the items will be taken to Cabarrus County Veteran Services who will distribute them to veterans in time for the holidays.
