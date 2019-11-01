Kids with special needs go trick-or-treating thanks to Gaston EMS

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children with special needs got a special treat on Halloween all thanks to three GEMS paramedics with Gaston County EMS.
Gaston EMS posted photos of the heartwarming outing on their Facebook page. They said the paramedics - Lanny Bivens, Hannah Orr and Ron Huggins - volunteered their time for the kids who would have had an otherwise hard time getting out to trick-or-treat.
“How about getting to trick or treat with a medic in one of our ambulances?!?!” the post read. “Two children with IDD in Gaston County got to do just that. These kids would have otherwise had a tough time getting out, but got to go trick or treating with 3 GEMS Paramedics this evening.”
