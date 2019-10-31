Tornado Watch in effect until 11pm Halloween night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Central North and South Carolina until 11 p.m. tonight. This watch means that conditions are favorable for storms to produce a tornado through early tonight.
We expect the worst of the severe weather to diminish for most of the WBTV viewing area by 9 p.m.
Rain and storms will quickly diminish overnight, with clearing skies and chilly air returning, as a cold front moves through the region. Friday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the Piedmont, and upper 20s for the Mountains.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with a cool afternoon high temperature of 60 degrees.
This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Frost will be possible for areas that have not seen frost across the Piedmont, with a freeze likely for the mountains.
This coming weekend, we will turn our clocks BACK one hour Saturday night, November 2 into Sunday morning, November 3.
Next week, temperatures stay cool, with lows in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s. Skies will generally stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a slight chance for a stray shower around midweek.
Don’t forget your winter coat for the mornings!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
