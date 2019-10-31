Three arrested in connection with dozens of mail theft cases around NC High County

HIGH COUNTRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 60 people have been identified as victims in a mail theft ring which took place in counties around the North Carolina mountains on September and October.
The incidents occurred specifically in Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and McDowell counties.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three women who they are charging in connection with the crimes. Sarah Marie Worth, 27, Beige Elizabeth Brown, 31, and Destiny Dawn Bentley, 23, are being held on counts related to a variety of larceny and obtaining false pretenses charges.
The Sheriff’s Office has announced that the mail that was recovered has been reprocessed with the Postal Service so that it can be returned to the victims in this case.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.