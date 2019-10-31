Storm rolls through Burke County and Foothills, causing accidents and downing trees

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moved quickly through the Foothills in the Carolinas Thursday, toppling trees and causing some headaches for motorists.
Some power outages were caused when branches took out power lines in the Valdese area. Along Interstate 40 a few trees went down as well but none wound up in the roadway.
Several accidents were reported on Interstate 40 at the height of the rain just before 5. Most were cleared up quickly though one accident had the eastbound lanes shut down at mile marker 110 for a time.
Around 6 p.m., NCDOT said I-40 East was closed east of Morganton near Exit 111, Millstone Avenue, due to a crash. The road was expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day a woman spun out and flipped her SUV on Mineral Springs Mountain Road.
Troopers advise people to take it slow in the storm and leave plenty of distance between them and the car in front.
“If you are already running behind and running late, it’s better to be late than to be involved in a wreck,” said Trooper Aaron Johnson.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.