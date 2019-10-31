As some outdoor Halloween events are postponed, other businesses plan evening events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If trick-or-treating is not part of your plan Halloween night, there are still other options to enjoy the fun – but you might want to call in advance to see which are still happening.
For some businesses, there are silver linings to the rainstorms moving across the area. For others, it’s a bit of a challenge.
“We’ve got to do something,” Carley Englander at East Frank Superette and Kitchen in downtown Monroe says. “We needed a place for the kids to be.”
That’s because if you are a kid out for candy, it is a soggy, stormy night to stroll around town. For indoor businesses like Englander’s, that rain is not such bad news.
“We were like, ‘This is going to be great,’” she says. “Because people aren’t going to have any place to go, anyway.”
For other businesses - like the ones who rely on Halloween and are mostly outdoors, like haunted trails - it is more of a challenge.
“It rained a good bit all day yesterday, the day before,” Chad Mitchell at The 901 Nightmare says, walking through his trail.
A damp week on top of storms Thursday night could make haunting in the mud a potential mess.
“It could cause issues trying to get people in and out of there,” he says of the parking area.
The recent rain is why his Edgemoor, SC trail is staying open a bit longer, this year.
“We decided then, ‘Ok, let’s open up the first and second,’” he says.
He is hoping that will make up for what could be lost on a slower Halloween night.
“I was expecting a really good crowd, being Thursday, coming out tonight.”
Here are some haunted trails we found that have posted whether they will be open or closed, Halloween night:
- The 901 Nightmare, Edgemoor SC: Postponed until Friday, November1
- Rosemont Manor, Charlotte NC: Postponed until Friday, November 1
- Forbidden Forest Horror Trail, Rockwell NC: Delayed until 8:00 p.m., October 31
- Midway Wicked Woods: Open
