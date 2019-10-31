Some neighborhoods postpone Halloween due to expected rainy weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a wet Halloween in store for most of the WBTV viewing area Thursday, a lot of trick-or-treating plans are getting washed away. But don’t get too scared - some neighborhoods are moving their events to Friday to avoid ruining those great costumes and make-up.
Parents didn’t want to risk anything so some neighborhoods got together either with HOA’s or on Facebook and decided to give parents and the kids the option to trick of treat in much safer weather on Nov. 1.
“We decided to go ahead and move it over," said Kim Riddle, HOA president of Huntingtowne Farms neighborhood. "It just seemed like a no-brainer.”
In the McCullough neighborhood, they’re planning for a possible two-night trick-or-treat event with some neighbors passing out candy both Thursday and Friday.
“I think it gives the kids the opportunity if they’re really disappointed, if the storms are really really bad and unsafe, they get another opportunity tomorrow,” said McCullough resident Kelley Hurtt.
Even met with some backlash for the neighborhood’s decision, some McCullough residents say choosing not to participate Friday night is as easy as turning off your front porch light.
Remember if you do decide to get outside Thursday for some spooky fun, you can download the free First Alert Weather App or on your smart phone here in case a warning is issued for your area. Plus, you can keep a close eye on the radar.
Here is a list of neighborhoods in our area that are postponing Halloween activities until Friday night:
- Elizabeth in Charlotte
- Huntingtowne Farms in Charlotte
- White Oak in Charlotte
- Moss Creek in Concord
- McCullough in Pineville
If you know of other neighborhood plan changes or indoor community activities not on our list, you can email them to assignmentdesk@wbtv.com.
