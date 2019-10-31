Sex offender charged in Rowan for not revealing Facebook page to law enforcement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Registered sex offenders in North Carolina can have social media pages, provided they make that social media presence known to law enforcement. In Rowan County a woman has been charged after deputies say she failed to make that notification.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Shanna S. Jones, 39, was charged for failing to notify law enforcement about her online presence, or “online identifier.” Investigators discovered a Facebook page that had been set up by Jones.
Jones was convicted of indecent assault on a victim under the age of 13 in Pennsylvania in 1999. Jones was also placed on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in April for failing to notify authorities of a change of address.
