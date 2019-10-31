Push for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An online petition is asking that a federal law, mandating 24/7 video cameras in apartment complexes, including public housing, be named in honor of three year old Kamille Cupcake McKinney.
Kamille was kidnapped from Tom Brown Village public housing on October 12. Her little body was found 10 days later in a dumpster.
The online petition at change.org hopes to protect children like Kamille in the future.
Some Alabama lawmakers object to mandating all apartment complexes install video cameras, but they admit to being moved by McKinney’s death.
"As a parent we all are broken hearted. Just thinking about our own children when you see something like that. Its heart breaking. It just breaks your heart,” Sen. Cam Ward (R) Alabaster said.
Ward said more surveillance cameras could help but the solution may take more action that just video cameras.
“I get the passion, wanting to do something. I think you need a holistic approach. One, how you handle someone who shouldn’t have been on the street to begin with. Two, how do you handle proper lighting. Three, proper security measures,” Ward said
Birmingham Representative John Rogers is all for protecting children and reducing crime but he realizes there may be problems with security cameras, particularly in public housing areas.
“Anything to help deter the crime is a good thing. But, I’m going to wonder how long it’s going to last. I guarantee you it won’t there too long. You are going to have target practice when it goes up,” Rogers said.
The Birmingham Housing Authority has beefed up security, in part by agreeing to a $3.6 million agreement with the police department for increased patrols.
