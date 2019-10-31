Police partnership federal authorities results in arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A partnership established between federal authorities and Salisbury Police to curb violent crime has resulted in the arrest of a Salisbury man on weapons charges.
Kenyad Laquan Kelly, 25, of Merritt Avenue, was served a federal warrant by police in Salisbury on Wednesday. Kelly is charged as a fugitive from justice. The felony arrest warrant was for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kelly’s criminal record includes charges for injury to personal property, assault, resisting police, and in 2012, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction.
Kelly is now being held without bond on the federal warrant and his case will proceed through federal court.
