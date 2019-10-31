Officials investigating stabbing death of Alexander Correctional Institute inmate

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate was pronounced deceased on Wednesday evening following a stabbing that took place at the Alexander Correctional Institute in Taylorsville.
The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. according to officials and resulted in the death of Christopher Parker, a 33-year-old man being held at the facility. An initial investigation into the matter determined that a homemade weapon was used to murder Parker in a housing unit. The victim was transported to the hospital but was unable to be revived.
The Department of Public Safety is working with other agencies to further investigate the matter.
