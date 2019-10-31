Multi-vehicle crash claims life of driver in NC mountains

HIGH COUNTRY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident that took place along I-40 on Thursday morning resulted in the death of one driver and two other vehicles crashing along the highway.
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened in the westbound lanes at the Burke and McDowell County line.
In the incident, a car travelling along the roadway spun out, causing the tractor trailer behind it to slam on its breaks which ultimately led the vehicle behind the trailer to crash into it.
The driver of the vehicle in the rear was identified as a female victim who was pronounced deceased as a result of the accident.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been confirmed at this time.
