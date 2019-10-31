Kannapolis council candidate’s residency in question

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A former member of the Kannapolis City Council who is running to return to office is the subject of a special hearing on Monday involving his residency.
The purpose of the hearing is for the Cabarrus County Board of Elections to deal with a complaint made by a citizen that Darrell Jackson, owner of Lee Clothing Warehouse, shouldn’t be allowed to run for council since he doesn’t live in the city limits.
Jackson claims an address of 201 S. Ridge Avenue in Kannapolis, but a woman named Oddy Crist filed a complaint, saying she lives nearby and doesn’t think Jackson lives at the Ridge Avenue address. She contends that Jackson lives at an address on Waters Road in Rowan County.
According to The Salisbury Post, Jackson has been registered to vote in Cabarrus County since 2013, when his address was at a different location on South Ridge Avenue. Until June 2013, he was registered to vote on Waters Road in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Board of Elections Office.
According to Rowan County tax records, Jackson owns a home at 609 Waters Road in Salisbury. It is a lake house, with a market value of more than $504,000, the Independent Tribune reported.
Crist says that Jackson should not be eligible to run for council. Elections rules aren’t clear about residency requirements when it comes to municipal elections. Local officials say that a candidate doesn’t have to live at an address for a specified period of time before filing.
The hearing will be at noon in the Cabarrus County Board of Elections Office, 369 Church St. in Concord.
Jackson has not commented publicly, saying he would speak at the Monday hearing.
