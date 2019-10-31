Halloween First Alert: Dodging storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a first alert day. There’s nothing severe about this morning’s rain, but you will be impacted by showers - or at the very least, wet streets - during the morning commute.
Looking ahead, the Halloween forecast is tricky! Clouds will dominate today, but we actually get a few breaks of sunshine before a major cold front back to our west moves through.
Highs will rebound to near 80° today and there will be a gusty breeze throughout the day.
Timing of the best chance for heavier downpours and stronger storms will run through the mountains during the early afternoon hours, then head into the foothills mid to late afternoon before crossing Charlotte and the Piedmont during the late afternoon to early evening hours.
With that forecast in mind, it would be hard to imagine the trick-or-treaters not being impacted by rain and the potential for severe weather for at least a brief period of time before the front pushes east. We’ll be monitoring and keep you posted.
Today’s cold front will exit the region overnight, sending temperatures into the chilly 30s by daybreak Friday.
Sunshine, breezy and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs near 60°Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are forecast for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the chilly again 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s on Sunday.
Hope you have a safe Halloween!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
