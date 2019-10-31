Family members fondly remember woman killed in Monroe Road hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday night marks one week since 35-year-old Shannon Lynch was killed in a hit-and-run on Monroe Road in east Charlotte.
The incident happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Timber Springs Drive.
Police say that when officers arrived at the scene of the incident, Lynch was on the side of the road suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.
Family members tell WBTV they rushed from New York to be by Lynch’s side in the hospital.
“She was just my best friend, her brother’s best friend. She just meant the world to me. It’s gonna be a big void,” said Susan Lynch, Shannon’s mother.
She described her daughter as ‘a ball of fire’.
“She was very smart, very eager. She was a workaholic. She was everything you could imagine wrapped up in one,” said Susan Lynch.
Shannon’s brother, Kelly Lynch, said his sister was one of the strongest people he knew.
“When she had a goal, it was ‘how am I gonna accomplish this?’” explained Kelly Lynch.
He said losing a loved one in the way he lost his sister is the worst way to lose someone. His hope is that his sister will be remembered for the life she lived.
“What has happened over the last few days has been terrible, but that’s not the Shannon that I’m gonna remember. I’m gonna remember the person that I could sit on the phone with for two to three hours and solve all the world’s problems,” said Kelly Lynch.
Susan Lynch explained that her daughter was able to help people after death as an organ donor.
“I don’t know if you can come as close as the organs she’s donated to help others continue their lives,“ elaborated Lynch.
She said she’s thankful she remembers the last time she spoke with Shannon. She said the conversation ended with the words, ‘I love you’.
“Thank God those were the last words we said to each other. I’ll always remember that and I’ll probably say it to her every day of the week going forward.”
Police say the driver who hit Lynch, Jasmine Kelly, turned herself in to law enforcement the day after the hit-and-run. Kelly has been accused of felony hit-and-run and falsely reporting her vehicle stolen after the incident.
Friends of Shannon Lynch plan to gather at the Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar and Ribs on Sardis Road in Charlotte at 2 p.m. this coming Friday. All friends of Shannon are invited to stop by.
