Families seek shelter, trick-or-treat indoors during Halloween storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain isn’t stopping some trick or treaters this Halloween night. Others are seeking alternative options indoors.
“We always have a backup plan,” mother Melissa Janelle said.
She is spending Halloween with her young daughter at Concord Mills Mall. 50 stores are handing out candy from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We’re climate controlled all under one roof so you don’t have to worry about the weather here,” Concord Mills Marketing Director Sarah Berthold said.
Kiddos in costumes can also join the scavenger hunt at Ikea all day long. Parents can shop and the kids can play.
“Some of it’s traditional candy and some of it’s our Swedish candy from our Swedish food market,” Ikea Spokesperson Brian Gott said.
If trunk or treats are your style, several local churches are offering the fun festivals.
University City United Methodist Church is moving their event indoors from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You’ll see costumes, candy, music and free hot dogs. They are also handing out treats that are allergy-friendly.
“Last year we had around 500 kiddos,” UCUMC Youth Director Janice Cloninger said. “This year we’re planning for double that.”
For a complete list of indoor options in our area, click here.