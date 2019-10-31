Crime Stoppers: Police searching for armed robbery suspect who stole cash, Doritos from convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man who robbed a southwest Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.
Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 23 at the Exxon Express Mart in the 4600 block of South Blvd.
Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery as it happened. WBTV spoke with Detective Adrian Johnson of the CMPD Crime Stoppers about the incident.
“These clerks, they work long hours. All he was trying to do is make money to feed his family,” explained Johnson.
Surveillance video shows a man point a gun at the clerk behind the front counter. The clerk begins trying to open the register. Johnson said the incident could have turned deadly.
“The clerk, it’s possible he could have been shot and killed. It could have been a slip of the finger and that clerk could have seriously been hurt,” said Johnson.
Surveillance shows the clerk get the register popped open. The armed suspect starts grabbing money from the drawer.
Detective Johnson said the man was only able to escape with some cash and Doritos.
“We see a lot of petty crimes. A lot of petty crimes are being committed and a lot of times that’s why they go unsolved. The smallest crime is important to us,” said Johnson.
The surveillance images provide a clear look at the suspect’s face. Johnson thinks the robbery may have been a crime of opportunity.
“It was 2:30 a.m. He probably didn’t have access to a disguise at the moment. Who knows? It might not have even been planned,” elaborated Johnson.
The detective said the man was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, white and red puma shoes, and a brown thermal shirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
