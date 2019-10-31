Crews searching for missing 3-year-old N.C. girl

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Allison Oxendine was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hunt Road in Laurel Hill.
Sheriff Ralph Kersey said search and rescue, along with other agencies, are assisting in the search.
She was last seen wearing pink pants and a purple top.
It’s not clear how long she has been missing.
If anyone sees the little girl, call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.
WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.
