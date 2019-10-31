CMPD: Missing Charlotte man was hit, killed by car on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man who was reporting missing is the person who was hit and killed by a car on a Charlotte highway last week.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Oct. 22, on Brookshire Boulevard between Graham Street and Interstate 77.
Police say 48-year-old Michael Pruitt was identified as the victim in this crash. Pruitt was previously reported missing on Oct. 24, as police said he was last seen by family on Oct. 21.
As a result of continued investigation into this case, the Major Crash Investigations Unit alongside the Missing Persons Unit identified Pruitt with the assistance of medical records.
The crash is being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.
