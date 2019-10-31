CMPD: Man wanted in multiple robberies at Ballantyne shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a man who is wanted in multiple armed robberies at a shopping center in Ballantyne.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9:21 pm, officers responded to Rea Red in reference to an armed robbery. The victim said he was approached by a black male who showed a gun and demanded items. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers did not locate him.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 12:07 a.m., officers responded to Rea Road in reference to an armed robbery. The victim said he was sitting in his car when a black male approached his car, showed a gun and demanded items. The suspect tried to get into the car but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers did not locate him.
The suspect is described as a black male around 200 pounds with a medium build. He is around 5’8”-6’0” in height. He was last seen wearing a glasses, dark baseball hat, thick black jacket and dark pants. He was also seen carrying a blue and white umbrella.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.