Authorities: Children found living in feces, trash-filled Timmonsville home while responding to infant’s death

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County mother is facing charges after investigators allege they found children living in unsuitable conditions while responding to the death of the woman’s seven-month-old child.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Heyward McPherson is charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Investigators allege that McPherson and her children were living in a home that was not suitable for living. It reportedly contained feces from various animals that roamed freely in the home.
The feces were found in the bathtub and the toilet, while trash was found all through the house, including in bedrooms, the kitchen and the living room, the release stated.
These conditions came to light when first responders were called to the suspect’s Oliver Road home in Timmonsville for the death of McPherson’s seven-month-old child. That investigation is on-going, according to authorities. An autopsy on the child has been ordered.
The other children have been taken into protective custody, the release stated. McPherson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.
