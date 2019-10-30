UPDATE: Car attempted to go around crossing arm in fatal encounter with train

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver of a car involved in a deadly train crash in Harrisburg on Monday attempted to go around the stop arm as the train approached, according to officials.
Deputies with the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Christopher Dorian Bradley, 26, and Charlie Caple, 41, both of Mt. Gilead.
The incident happened when the train struck a car at the Saddle Creek Court rail crossing in Harrisburg around 3:30 p.m.
Officials with the Harrisburg Fire Department said the accident involved an Amtrak passenger train enroute to Raleigh. There were a total of 45 people on the train, but officials are saying that no one aboard the train was injured.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.