Two women sexually assaulted during separate break-ins, police looking for suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking residents to stay vigilant as they try to identify and track down a man they believe broke into two apartments in northeast Charlotte and sexually assaulted the women inside.
CMPD says both attacks happened at an apartment complex on Canterwood Drive, near Tom Hunter Road and N. Tryon Street. In both cases, according to the report, the assailant - a man with a medium build wearing dark clothing - broke into the homes through the back door.
Police are telling residents to be aware of their surroundings and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.
Anyone with a tip about the case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
