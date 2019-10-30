Town of Fort Mill moves trick-or-treating indoors for rainy Halloween night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween is Thursday and the costumes might not be the only scary part, because the weather is looking frightening.
It’s causing the Town of Fort Mill to move their annual Trick-or-Treat event to the gym at the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex.
Preschoolers in Fort Mill know the rain might dampen their original plans for Thursday.
“If it rains on Halloween, we’re maybe gonna go somewhere else,” preschooler Stella Uhlott said.
Jessica Hall is a mother to a 4 year old and an 8 year old.
“We usually get together with all of our neighbors in a big group, go around the neighborhood trick or treating, and not looking like we’re gonna be able to do it this year,” Hall said.
She's hoping to postpone the fun.
“Maybe our neighbors can get together and decide to do it on Friday night!” she said.
Main Street in Fort Mill is usually packed on Halloween night.
“We have an average attendance of 1,300 children,” Town of Fort Mill Events Coordinator Caroline Hasty said.
This year, they’re moving it all indoors.
“We’ll have the costume contest, our judges, our DJ, those are all here,” she said.
A total of 43 vendors will pack inside the gym. Kids can still get their candy, without the mess.
“My mommy doesn’t want our treats to get wet!” preschooler Henry Smith said.
Smith said his parents might have other plans, but he wants to brave the storm.
“We’re gonna go trick or treating!” he said.
He’s dressed as Iron Man, and when there’s a will there’s a way. When asked how he will stay dry, he answered “we’ll just run!”
Trick or treating will be happening at the YMCA at the Complex Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m.
There are plenty of other indoor options across our area. Click here for the list.
