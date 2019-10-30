Salisbury church continues series of programming on racial reconciliation, hosts prominent speakers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of its “Becoming the Beloved Community” series, St. Luke’s Episcopal in Salisbury will host Dr. Catherine Meeks and Bishop Willimon for a weekend of events this November, all of which are open to the community.
Meeks is Executive Director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing in Atlanta, GA. She is editor of the bestselling book, Living Into God’s Dream: Dismantling Racism in America and co-author of Passionate for Justice: Ida B Wells as Prophet for Our Times. Dr. Meeks holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Clark Atlanta University, a PhD from Emory University and is a frequent commentator on radio and television programs.
A bishop in the United Methodist Church, Professor Willimon served as the dean of Duke Chapel and professor of Christian ministry at Duke University for 20 years. He returned to Duke after serving as the bishop of the North Alabama Conference from 2004 to 2012. Willimon is the author of 70 books, of which more than a million copies have been sold. His articles have appeared in publications including Theology Today, Interpretation, Liturgy, and Christianity Today. He is editor-at-large for The Christian Century. In early 2017 he published Who Lynched Willie Earle? Confronting Racism through Preaching. Willimon will be the subject of a documentary film emphasizing his preaching. A film crew will be present at St. Luke’s to film for this documentary.
St. Luke's applied for and won a Mission Endowment Grant from the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina to support programming and research focused on racial reconciliation. Grant monies funded the production of a documentary film that premiered to the Salisbury community on Oct. 20, as well as the November guest speakers and related programs.
All events will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal, 131 W. Council St. The public is invited. Friday, November 8, 7pm: Address by Bishop Willimon; Saturday, November 9, 9am: Address by Dr. Meeks, 10:45am: Dialogue with speakers; Sunday, November 10, 10:30: Holy Eucharist, sermon by Bishop Willimon.
More information may be found at www.sls.church/beloved-community.html
