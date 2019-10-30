Salisbury church continues series of programming on racial reconciliation, hosts prominent speakers

A bishop in the United Methodist Church, Professor Willimon served as the dean of Duke Chapel and professor of Christian ministry at Duke University for 20 years. He returned to Duke after serving as the bishop of the North Alabama Conference from 2004 to 2012. Willimon is the author of 70 books, of which more than a million copies have been sold. His articles have appeared in publications including Theology Today, Interpretation, Liturgy, and Christianity Today. He is editor-at-large for The Christian Century. In early 2017 he published Who Lynched Willie Earle? Confronting Racism through Preaching. Willimon will be the subject of a documentary film emphasizing his preaching. A film crew will be present at St. Luke’s to film for this documentary.