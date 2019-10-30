Rain coming just in time for some cattle farmers

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The drought is not over but recent rainfall is making life a little easier on some farms. Three weeks ago, cattleman Gary Duckworth was using his winter feed to keep his cattle alive. His pastures were brown, gray, and dead.
“There is nothing here for the cattle to eat,” he said at the time.
Then the rain started about two and a half weeks ago. Not enough to break the drought, and definitely not a monsoon, but it’s been a difference maker.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Duckworth as he looked over his pastures on Wednesday.
With a drizzle falling he showed where the wheat grass has sprouted and is already several inches high. What was a brown hillside is now covered in green.
“I am in much better shape now,” he said.
Even so, because he used some of his winter feed up, he has had to sell several dozen of his cattle and expects to sell more in the coming weeks.
“I’ll have to do it,” he said, but added that things are not so bleak now.
He is hoping rain will fall every week, at least a little, from now on.
