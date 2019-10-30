Potential for strong to severe Halloween thunderstorms triggers another First Alert Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If conditions are dry where you are, you’re likely in a short-lived rain break as scattered showers will continue to through the afternoon and evening hours this Wednesday.
Rain and clouds will keep overnight lows in the 60s across the Piedmont and 50s in the higher elevations.
Thursday will also be a First Alert Day as rainfall rates will gradually increase across the region throughout the day with pockets of heavy rain becoming more likely ahead of an approaching cold front.
Additionally, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to bring gusty winds, occasional cloud-to-ground lightning along with locally intense rainfall across the WBTV viewing area during the late afternoon and early evening hours tomorrow.
Unless the timing changes, it would be hard to imagine the trick-or-treaters not being impacted by rain and the potential for severe weather. We’ll be monitoring and keep you posted. Highs will rebound to near 80° Thursday.
Thursday's cold front will exit the region before daybreak Friday, ending our rain threat. Sunshine and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 60s.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoon sir expected for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the chilly 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
