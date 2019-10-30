Police use electronic monitors on domestic abuse suspects to protect survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every single minute, an average of 20 people experience domestic violence in the United States. That’s more than 28,000 people each day and more than 10 million men and women each year.
For many of those survivors they fear once free, their attackers will come after them once again. That’s why Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are taking electronic ankle monitors, commonly used to track criminals, and using it to protect domestic violence victims.
Instead of the monitors tracking curfews, the domestic violence suspects are tracked geographically to make sure they don’t contact the survivor, or in worse case scenario, try and hurt them again.
“Domestic violence impacts one in four women and one in nine men,” said Tenille Banner who works at Safe Alliance.
Safe Alliance is an organization that helps victims of domestic violence. The is group working to end domestic violence.
“It really takes the community to achieve the long term goals to make sure this isn’t happening to people,” said Banner.
They partner with CMPD in domestic violence cases helping officers determine how dangerous an abuser might be in the future.
“For DV (domestic violence), we have a known victim or survivor who have already been targeted by a person which is a dangerous set of circumstances,” said CMPD Sgt. Michael Carter.
The suspects in the most dangerous cases get put on an electronic monitor and are told they aren’t allowed to go to certain areas where the survivor lives or works. If they do, police get a notification on their phone almost immediately.
“When someone is wearing our technology and entered into the zones, we’re alerted and respond," said Sgt. Carter.
Safe Alliance says it’s important to use that technology as abusers will do anything to regain control. .
“When a survivor of the victim of the abuse takes some of that back and removes themselves from that situation, the abusive partners feel that loss of power and control so they try anything and everything to still maintain that contact and regain that," said Banner.
Of this year’s 94 homicides in Charlotte, 10 of them were related to domestic violence situations.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, you can call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line for help at 980-771-HOPE.
