‘Our beloved angel’; Family holding candlelight vigil for 6-year-old killed in south Charlotte crash

“….There are no words to take away the pain, but please know that he was a very bright light in my life and I will miss him and his big smile dearly. He was so so loved by everyone in that school and his popularity was almost comical as we’d walk down the hall to my office together with almost every child saying “Hi Kiyan!” His memory will live on in my heart and in the hallways at Billingsville. Sending love and strength to you, your family, and our beloved angel,” Danielle DeFrancesco posted along with her donation.