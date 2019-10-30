‘Our beloved angel’; Family holding candlelight vigil for 6-year-old killed in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Kiyan Bailey, the 6-year-old who died in a crash Friday, is raising money for the first grader’s funeral.
A Go Fund Me page was set up by the child’s family.
Kiyan, I was told by a family member who didn’t want to be identified, was a happy child, full of fun who adored his mother.
Reading the comments on the Go Fund Me page you can tell the child left quite an impression on those who knew him at Billingsville Elementary school.
“….There are no words to take away the pain, but please know that he was a very bright light in my life and I will miss him and his big smile dearly. He was so so loved by everyone in that school and his popularity was almost comical as we’d walk down the hall to my office together with almost every child saying “Hi Kiyan!” His memory will live on in my heart and in the hallways at Billingsville. Sending love and strength to you, your family, and our beloved angel,” Danielle DeFrancesco posted along with her donation.
“It’s really good to know that he was loved by so many and that he touched so many people,” I was told by Kiyan’s family member.
A man named Bill wrote that he was at the crash scene. The memory of that day is still with him.
“I was at the wreck and my heart has been broken since. I’m so sorry this happened and wish I could have been able to change things,” Bill wrote.
The family is holding a candlelight vigil at the park very close to Billingsville Elementary School. Randolph Road Park, Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
I’ve been told the funeral will be a private gathering Saturday.
Anthony Bailey, Kiyan’s father, was driving when the crash happened Friday. He is out on bond but faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.
