Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for 70-year-old missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 70-year-old man who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 29.
William Champy has several medical conditions and was last seen in the area of the Shell/Bojangles convenience store at 110 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.
Investigators have learned that Champy is known to frequently visit the South Carolina State University campus. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white straw hat, blue jeans, a black leather jacket and red, white and blue sneakers.
If anyone has any information on Mr. Champy, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
