Two dead after plane based out of Rowan Co. crashes into Georgia apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials tell WBTV a plane bound for Rowan County crashed into an apartment complex in Georgia shortly after taking off from the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Wednesday morning.
The plane, a Piper PA-28, left for Atlanta last night. It was on the way back to Rowan County when it crashed.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed one person is dead and another is missing after crashing into the Clairmont Hills Townhomes in a Facebook post.
“Our thoughts and prayers and tears are with family right now. This is devastating," said Valerie Steele, Mid-Carolina Regional Airport Director. "This is a small community and we are heartbroken.”
CBS 46 in Atlanta confirmed a second person has died as a result of the plane crash Wednesday afternoon.
There are no reports of injuries at the complex, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
WBTV’s David Whisenant confirmed the plane is based out of the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Rowan County.
The owner of the plane was not onboard but two other people, including one man who is a local business owner, were onboard at the time of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
