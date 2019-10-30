Missing Charlotte man with cognitive issues not seen in over a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Michael Pruitt, 48, was last seen on Oct. 21, walking on Somerset Springs Drive, off of Mineral Springs Road near W. Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. Police say Pruitt suffers from cognitive issues and his family is worried about his safety.
Pruitt is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall and 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Pruitt or has information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911.
