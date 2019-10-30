‘Miracle’ babies photographed in costumes at Charlotte hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kinsley Carroll is one of dozens of NICU babies photographed in a precious, tiny costume ahead of Halloween.
Kinsley, now three weeks old, was born at Novant Health Presbyterian hospital in Charlotte. She weighed just two pounds. Kinsley’s mother, Jennifer Kirk, calls her little girl a “26-week miracle.”
In an event called “Spook and Smile,” non-profit photography company Capturing Hopes provides NICU families with a free Halloween photo session and five digital photos.
Kirk said her day was brightened when Capturing Hopes offered to photograph baby Kinsley. Since no costume would fit Kinsley, Kirk bought an Ariel doll and used the outfit for the picture.
Outfitted in “Piglet” gear to Disney princess dresses, some of the other “littlest trick or treaters'” photos were posted on the non-profit’s Facebook page.
“I just wanted to give thanks to such a great group of folks who do this for free for families like mine with little miracles in the NICU,” Kirk said, mentioning how much her day was brightened by Capturing Hopes’ work.
Those interested in scheduling a session can visit the company’s website, at CapturingHopesPhoto.org.
Most photo sessions are held at Novant Health’s Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and Forsyth in Winston-Salem. Photo shoots are also available in Indianapolis and other requested areas.
Capturing Hopes has been doing its “Spook and Smile” event since 2014.
