Man reported missing, last seen leaving home in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing from Chesterfield County Wednesday.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Raekwon Dontreal Jackson was last seen walking from his home on Tabernacle Church Road in McBee on Monday, Oct. 28 around 7:40 a.m.
Jackson is described as a black male, standing 5′8″ tall and weighing around 122 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hint of orange, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.
