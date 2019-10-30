Man accused of killing man who was dragged by car on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged a man with the murder of a man who was dragged by a car on I-85 in Charlotte on Oct. 4.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged 30-year-old Jeremy Levonne Davis for the motor vehicle collision which led to the death of 48-year-old Willie Nathaniel Corry Jr.
Davis has been charged with murder and felony hit-and-run. He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for previous charges.
CMPD says the deadly incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on I-85 NB at Sugar Creed Road.
A later report from CMPD on the matter revealed that NC State Highway Patrol had been dispatched to I-85 near the I-85 connector for a Medic call. Upon arriving at the accident, troopers located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim was later identified as Corry.
During the crash investigation, a witness provided information that led officers to the 7-11 store on West Sugar Creek Road. Officers determined that a silver 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis was at the 7-11 before the crash and Corry had been in the car.
Investigators say when Corry went in the 7-11 store, someone apparently started to back the car out of the parking space. Police say Corry ran out of the store and grabbed the front passenger door, holding onto the car.
The driver reportedly kept moving out of the parking lot with Corry still holding on. The driver then got on I-85 and Corry lost his grip, suffering life-threatening injuries that he later died from.
Highway Patrol found the car, with nobody inside, down an embankment between the I-85 connector and Reagan Drive. A CMPD K-9 was called to the scene to try and find the driver or anyone else who could have possibly been in the car, with no success. It is not known if the driver or victim were impaired at the time of the incident.
At the conclusion of the initial investigation, the case was determined to be investigated as a homicide. Detectives with the Homicide Unit and the Major Crash Unit identified Davis as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.