Local charities say they never got promised donations from EatWorkPlay CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - EatWorkPlay CLT postponed its Willy Wonka-themed gala set for this weekend, leaving some customers concerned about receiving refunds.
People are taking to social media to complain about mixed messages from the group that billed this event as a benefit for sick kids at Levine Children’s Hospital.
Gabriela Chessagne spent almost $200 on a new dress and $300 on tickets for the gala which was originally scheduled to be on her 28th birthday.
She says her parents, sister and friend bought flights to travel to Charlotte for the event.
On Sunday, she got the email that the gala was postponed and that all sales would be final. But then she got more emails.
“From no refund to partial refund to full refund,” Chessagne said.
We reached out to EatWorkPlay CLT to figure out why the gala was postponed and whether customers would get refunds.
In a statement, CEO Davon Bailey told WBTV:
"Since the beginning, EatWorkPlay CLT has been focused on creating experiences and connecting young professionals.
While we planned to deliver an unforgettable experience to guests of the Charlotte and the Chocolate Factor Gala, an issue with a catering vendor and alcohol permitting threatened to make the Nov. 2 event fall short of our expectations. Thinking it would be best for the young professionals who purchased tickets, we made the decision to postpone the event and are now offering full refunds to those who cannot make the rescheduled February date. We apologize for the inconvenience and for those near and far who made plans to be with us. For you, we’ll be prepared to deliver an unforgettable experience during our February event.
Additionally, EWP has partnered with a number of charities over the past several years, giving thousands of dollars to organizations dedicated to making Charlotte a better place. But just yesterday due to a news report, we discovered that an oversight had been made in delivering contributions to two of those organizations in particular – Smart Start of Mecklenburg County and the American Cancer Society - despite EWP having continued communication and documentation that those contributions had been made. As an organization who makes good on all of our promises, we’ve since reached out to each of those groups, apologized for the oversight and provided promised charitable contributions that only add to the thousands of dollars we’ve given to Charlotte nonprofits on behalf of our city’s young professionals.
Again, as someone who built EWP out of a dream to be able to deliver curated experiences to young professionals while giving back to the community, I’d like to extend an apology to our guests for the confusion. I hope that they’ll join us during our rescheduled gala."
The show might go on, but the charity set to benefit is out.
The group claimed Seacrest Studios at Levine Children’s Hospital would be the beneficiary.
In a statement, Atrium Health tells WBTV:
“Seacrest Studios at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital was grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Eat Work Play gala. Levine Children’s was not involved in the planning or management of this event. Eat Work Play is welcome to donate to Levine Children’s Hospital, however, moving forward, we asked that Seacrest Studios and Levine Children’s Hospital names be removed from all Eat Work Play communication channels and marketing efforts for the gala.”
This isn’t the first issue surrounding the group. In May of 2019, Relay for Life of Charlotte through the American Cancer Society, never got $1,500 promised to them after an event.
After this story aired, Paige Crone, ACS Director of Communications, Southeast Region told WBTV:
“We are in contact with Mr. Bailey about the EWP efforts to support our mission, and he is moving forward with his donation to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Charlotte.”
Nancy Hughes, Executive Director of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County, says they also never got the $10,000 they were promised after the group’s first black tie event in 2018.
“Apparently their revenue was not what they expected," Hughes said. "But after several months we were like we were not gonna receive this.”
She took it as a lesson learned.
"It made me sad. It's not a good way to operate."
Bailey says the event will be on Feb. 29. As of Tuesday, a spokesperson for Camp North End says they still plan to host it.
