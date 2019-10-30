Forever Family: Meet Stefani - This young lady wants to be a vet!

However, we have had older teens at filming that do both of those things. What sets Stefani apart is the way she is able to playfully engage with others and even herself as she strives to move forward. All of our children come from hard places, we wouldn’t be telling their stories if their journeys were easy. Stefani is able to embrace the chaos and embrace even the hard parts of her story without being calloused, without being dismissive and without playing the victim. She is willing to share and be open and talk about hard things and articulate her needs but she is also able to couple that with a silly and humble demeanor that makes her not just approachable but lovable.