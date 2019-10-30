First Alert Halloween! Storms could be strong to severe...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of this evening will be dreary and wet. That’s why today’s First Alert continues. It will range from sprinkles to pockets of heavier rain – not exactly an evening you will want to spend outside.
Temperatures will change very little overnight. In fact, they may even go up a tad toward morning.
There is also a First Alert in effect for Halloween. We could start the day with more showers before a bit of a break during the day tomorrow. It won’t last forever though. Unfortunately, it is looking like a pretty wet trick-or-treat forecast. The possibility of rain and even thunderstorms will be in place all evening long.
It seems likely that the line will begin in the mountains in the late afternoon. Then it will march across the WBTV viewing area through prime trick-or-treat hours.
The foothills through Charlotte are looking wet and stormy between 5 and 7pm. Our eastern counties will be closer to 8pm. It isn’t looking promising for anyone as of now.
If you venture out, make sure you download the WBTV weather app (which you can download for free here) in case a warning is issued for your area. Plus, you can keep a close eye on the radar.
This will all be out of here by Friday and the weekend looks good too! Ready for fall-like weather? We will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s!
We may even see frost before the weekend is done!
Stay dry this evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
