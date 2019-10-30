First Alert declared for Wednesday into Halloween as rain returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Tuesday evening should be mild with only a small chance for a light shower. However, a First Alert Day that was declared for Wednesday has been extended into Halloween, as there is a chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday.
With mainly cloudy skies, Wednesday highs will be limited to the upper 60s. The rain could be heavy at times so keep that umbrella handy.
We will remain unsettled into Thursday. Again, rain is possible at any time but that doesn’t mean you should go ahead and cancel trick-or-treating plans. The best chance for trick-or-treat rain will be for the mountains and foothills. There could be rain in the Charlotte area toward the end of the evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Halloween - so at least you won’t need the winter coat this year!
The cold front will move through Thursday night. Most of the rain will be out of here by morning on Friday. It will be a much cooler day though. We will start out in the low 50s and highs will only reach the mid 60s.
The weekend looks good too! Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows will be in the 30s! It will finally look and feel like fall – with plenty of sun both days.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
