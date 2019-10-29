First Alert Days: Today and Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a first alert day. There’s nothing severe about today’s rain, but you will be impacted by showers, both during the morning commute and the rush home from work and school this afternoon.
With rain in the forecast and lots of clouds holding in place, readings will hold mainly in the 60s throughout the day and into the night tonight.
Looking ahead to Halloween, it’s a tricky forecast! Clouds will probably break for some sunshine during the day but with a major cold front back to our west, there’s an increasing likelihood of scattered showers and even a line of stronger thunderstorms that could linger right through the evening.
The timing at this point - still more than 24 hours out - it looks like the best chance for heavier downpours and stronger storms will run through the mountains during the early afternoon hours, then head into the foothills mid to late afternoon before crossing Charlotte and the Piedmont early during the evening.
Unless the timing changes, it would be hard to imagine the trick-or-treaters not being impacted by rain and the potential for severe weather. We’ll be monitoring and keep you posted. Highs will rebound to near 80° Thursday.
Thursday's cold front will exit the region before daybreak Friday, ending our rain threat. Sunshine and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 60s.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoon sir expected for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the chilly 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
