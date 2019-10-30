Concord Preservation Plan update: community presentation set for November 6

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is invited to learn about the architectural survey conducted as part of the City of Concord’s Preservation Plan process. Staff and consultants will update the public on Wednesday, November 6, starting at 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 35 Cabarrus Avenue W.
The City started the preservation planning process in the spring of 2019 to define a vision and goals for the future of historic preservation in the City. Some focus areas included systems to protect historic resources, means and methods to encourage historic preservation, considering a new survey of historic resources, and exploring interest in possible district expansion. Full background and project objectives are available at concordnc.gov/preservationplan.
As part of the process, the City engaged with Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. to objectively examine Concord's neighborhoods for significance and integrity, considering existing and new resources for potential preservation strategies. Several neighborhoods throughout the older part of the City have been identified as potential future National Register Districts or recommended for local recognition through the architectural survey.
An opportunity for public comment on the architectural survey is available at concordnc.gov/preservationplan until November 15. Citizens are encouraged to review the recommendations for their neighborhoods.
The overall Preservation Plan process is an effort to share resources for historic preservation efforts with the community. With the input and cooperation of the neighborhoods, future projects will be prioritized by objective analysis and community interest.
A steering committee consisting of Chair Ashley Sedlak-Propst (Historic Cabarrus), Lee Gray (Historic Preservation Commission), Jim Ramseur (Historic Preservation Commission), Steve Furr (Residents of Historic Concord), AJ Clark (Logan), Tara Bengle (Gibson Village), and Johnson Bray (Concord Downtown Development Corp.) is guiding the effort. Staff support is provided by Scott Sherrill, Sr. Planner.
Sherrill is available to attend neighborhood meetings and discuss the project. When complete, the full plan will be considered at public hearings by the Historic Preservation Commission and City Council. To schedule a meeting or find out more about Preservation Plan, contact Scott Sherrill at sherrills@concordnc.gov or 704-920-5136.
