CMS responds to allegations of a former superintendent making racist, sexist remarks in the workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Creating a dangerous workplace culture - that’s how our media partners, the Charlotte Observer, describe a complaint letter filed against Former Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent, Clayton Wilcox.
One of the authors of that report, Charlotte Observer Education Reporter Annie Ma, described the allegations to WBTV.
“The way he used vulgar language made comments that the official and others in CMS felt were offensive to women and people of color and that because of that he was creating a workplace culture that running counter to CMS’ values of equity,” says Ma.
In the complaint several instances were described, one including an African American employee that explained alarming comments were made towards her during a conversation she had with Wilcox in 2018.
WBTV’s Education Reporter, Chandler Morgan, tried reaching out to Wilcox on the phone to ask him if the allegations were true several times. When attempted to be reached by phone, one number for Wilcox was disconnected, the other, went to voicemail.
Morgan filed a formal request for the complaint letter, which was allegedly written by someone who has since left the district.
Charles Jeter, the district’s policy administrator, says the district is trying to make sure this never happens again.
“Creation of the new office of compliance and transparency," says Jeter. “I think it’s fair to say that some of the recent criticism and stuff has played some part in it.”
That position would essentially be a ‘new and improved ombudsman’—they’d keep the Superintendent and the district in check, and be the voice of keeping things transparent with the public.
The position has been talked about for months by the board—and we could see someone in that position as soon as this January.
“We’ll be one of the first districts to have it in this part of the country and we think it’s a great practice moving forward so that people can actually see and understand were doing everything we can to make sure the public has all the information we can give them.”
CMS has since responded to our request for that formal complaint, saying:
"Any complaint submitted by or against a current or former employee would not available for disclosure in accordance with state personnel information.”
However their response appears to be at odds with the law. There is no provision within Freedom of information act that defines a personnel record as a record “submitted by a former employee”. This story will continue to be updated as new information comes in.
