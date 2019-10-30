CMS leads in NC on national assessment for reading and math

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently announced it was the top urban district for fourth-grade reading and math, and eighth-grade math, and was second in eighth-grade reading in the 2019 tests given by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), according to a press release.
The NAEP is often described as the nation’s report card, and compares progress within districts.
“We are pleased to see our students leading in the NAEP assessments,” said Earnest Winston, superintendent of CMS, in the release. “But we are not satisfied. We want to see more than 39 percent of fourth-graders, and 32 percent of eighth-graders, proficient or higher in reading – and we will continue to focus on literacy in the early grades. Our math scores are higher, but we’d like to see them go up as well. The NAEP assessments are an important benchmark for us and other districts across the country.”
CMS reported that in fourth-grade reading, 39 percent of CMS students were at or above the level of proficient in 2019, compared to 36 percent in North Carolina overall, 27 percent in large cities and 34 percent for national public schools. In eighth-grade, 32 percent of CMS students were at or above proficient, compared to 33 percent in North Carolina.
The release also reported, in fourth-grade math, 49 percent of CMS students were at or above proficient, compared to 41 percent for North Carolina, 34 percent for large cities and 40 percent nationally. In eighth-grade math, 41 percent of CMS students were at or above proficiency, compared to 37 percent for the state, 27 percent for cities and 33 percent nationally.
There were no statistically significant changes in scale scores (that is, increases or decreases) from 2017 to 2019 for CMS or North Carolina.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress is overseen by the commissioner of education statistics, who is the leader of the National Center for Education Statistics, according to the release.
