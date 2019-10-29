Woman being sought in northwest Charlotte stabbing

Man stabbed, seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte
October 29, 2019 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 8:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was stabbed in his apartment in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning by his roommates relative, police say.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Tansy Drive near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman staying with her relative stabbed the man and took off. Police are looking for her.

The man suffered serious injuries and is undergoing surgery.

A possible motive has not been released. A description of the woman being sought was not provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.

