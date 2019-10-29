911 telecommunicators hearing open phone line send help to woman being sexually assaulted

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 911 telecommunicators in Rowan County were able to get help to a woman who was being attacked in a car on Sunday.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a woman at a local homeless shelter asked a man if she could borrow his phone to make a call. The man was sitting in his car in the parking lot.
The woman got in the car and started making the call. As she talked to the other party, the man started the car and started driving. The man pulled the car over in a field off near 2076 Long Ferry Road. Deputies say the man then told the woman to perform a sexual act.
When the woman refused to comply, the man, now identified as Daniel Masias Lopez, 44, of Woodleaf Road, reached into his pants and pulled out a small pocketknife. The woman managed to dial 911 and put the phone down.
911 telecommunicators were able to hear Lopez and the woman arguing and they determined that she might be in danger. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area.
When Lopez heard sirens, he closed the knife and put it on the floorboard.
The woman was taken to the hospital, Lopez was taken to jail.
Lopez has been charged with one felony count of kidnapping, one felony count of first degree sex offense by force, and was served on an immigration detainer for being in the United States illegally.
Bond was set at $20,000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.