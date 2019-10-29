2 shot near busy shopping center in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | October 29, 2019 at 6:07 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 8:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say two people were shot near a busy shopping center in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD says one person was shot in the leg, suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

The other person who was shot, ran and ended up on Maribel Avenue, the location of a second crime scene, police say. This person was tracked down by a K-9 unit, and police say they’re not sure if this person was a victim or a suspect.

Both people were shot at the Beatties Ford Road location. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

