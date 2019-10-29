Two teachers assaulted at Rowan County elementary school, officials say it happens frequently

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies are spending a lot of time at one local elementary school, and now there is concern about the large number of calls there.
On Tuesday morning, two teachers were assaulted by a student, according to deputies.
Hanford-Dole elementary School is listed as a pre-K through 5th grade school. It was opened in 1999. Since August 12, there have been at least 36 calls for service to Hanford-Dole Elementary School on Choate Road in Rowan County.
Officials say the majority of those calls were for discipline issues involving students, and that many have involved assaults on other students and staff at the school.
In one example, on September, an 8-year-old student at Hanford-Dole assaulted a teacher, cursed both the teacher and a school resource officer, and threw desks and chairs around the classroom.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, when the resource officer arrived in the classroom, she saw the teacher holding the student’s arm and trying to keep him from hitting her again. The teacher said the child refused to follow instructions about returning an iPad and cursed her.
The student then called the resource officer a pig and cursed at her. When the teacher released the student, he began throwing desks, chairs and other items around the classroom.
At one point, the student stood on a table and tried to pull down a television mounted on a wall. He then began yelling and shouting, got underneath the teacher’s desk and started throwing more items.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition and contacted the student’s mother.
Hanford-Dole does not have a dedicated school resource officer. Rowan County deputies and East Spencer Police do make “security checks” at the school on a regular basis.
Hanford-Dole is home to a special program for students who have caused disturbances or had other issues in other schools in the Rowan-Salisbury system. The program is for children in grades 1-3.
According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the school system has added “some security measures for the pod that sits out back. They have had some extra training for the staff that work in the pod.”
A source provided a picture reported to be the pod. It appears to be a room with plywood covering the walls and no furniture. The plywood is there because students have kicked holes in the walls.
The school system has not verified the authenticity of the picture, but several people with a knowledge of the room and the school say it is accurate.
WBTV has reached out to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools about the situation and asked for a response. The story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.