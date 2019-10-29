1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on Beatties Ford Road, not far from the scene of another shooting that happened in Tuesday on Maribel Avenue.
One person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, or on any possible suspects or arrests.
Police have not said if this shooting is related in any way to the shooting on Maribel Avenue.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
