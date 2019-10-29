Run Kannnapolis events coming up

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The second half of the Run Kannapolis Series is underway. There are only three runs left in 2019.
The Fall Back 5K starts and ends on the beautiful NC Research Campus. The run will start at 1:50 a.m. this weekend on November 3. (The run will take place during the time change, which happens at 2 a.m. For example, if you run a 30 minute 5K, your finish time will be around 1:20 a.m.) We’ll have lots of fun staying awake and falling back in time! Proceeds will benefit the Fire Explorer Post.
The Frostbite 5K returns this year at 10 a.m. on December 7. A great time is always had by all as you enjoy the chilly weather and run/walk to get warm. Monies from this run benefit the YMCA Scholarship Fund.
The Kannapolis Rotary 5K is a Virtual 5k. It can be completed at any time at any location of the participant’s choice by December 15. The First Knight 5K believes in the honor system, so no proof is required for your race completion. However, we encourage you to post pictures, videos, etc. to social media using the hashtag #runkannpolis to share your experience with other participants who are completing the 5K. Funds from this run will be used by the Kannapolis Rotary Club for the Early Act First Knight Program that teaches students what it means to put service before self.
Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit in the City who benefits from the entry fees.
Register at www.runkannapolis.com.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.